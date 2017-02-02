‘Over 7 lakh complaints redressed by ministries in 2016’

Of the 10,29,523 complaints received by the various ministries and departments in 2016, 7,52,635 were redressed, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh quoted figures provided by the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) through Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In 2015, the total complaint receipts were 7,25,112 of which 5,58,247 were disposed while in 2017 (till Jan 29), the ministries and departments had received 92,652 complaints of which 49,196 have been redressed.

“Guidelines have been issued to all the ministries to set up internal grievance redress machinery and nominate a Director of Public Grievances for ensuring proper action on grievances. Regular review meetings are held for monitoring pendency of grievances,” Singh said.

