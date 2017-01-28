Over 1000 cases pending with CBI: Minister

A total of 1081 cases and 75 preliminary enquiries are pending investigation/enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as on December 31, 2016, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.



In a written reply to the house, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh further said that the government has increased the number of staff by sanctioning 598 new posts for CBI to look after the VYAPAM and the chit fund scam cases.



Further, the central government has taken various steps to strengthen the premier investigative agency in a bid to reduce the pendency of cases, Singh said.



“The Centre has approved the appointment of 66 public prosecutors, while the deputation tenure of 31 public prosecutors on contract basis has been extended,” Singh said.



Furthermore, 92 special courts for CBI have been sanctioned out of which 88 are operational, Singh said adding that power has been delegated to Director, CBI for extending of deputation of inspectors which at present is approved by a Committee consisting of 3 members.



The minister also informed that an advanced certified course for CBI officers has been started to enhance their investigation skills, forensic data collection, collection of evidence etc. by providing them training from National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru.



In addition, a plan outlay of Rs.309.52 crore has been allocated for implementation of various schemes like modernisation of training centers, e-governance, modernization of CBI branches/offices etc.