A Bangkok-bound Jet Airways aircraft on Friday returned to Mumbai minutes after it took off because of 'suspected tail' strike.

After all 180 passengers and 8 crew were deplaned safely, the aircraft was inspected by the Jet Airways Engineering team and ground personnel.

The Jet flight 9W 70 took off from Mumbai around 8.10am when the incident occurred, an airport source was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The aircraft returned to land back in the city. The flight is now scheduled for a 12.45pm take off.

(With inputs from agencies)