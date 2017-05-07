  1. Home
Indian, Pakistani troops trade fire on LoC

  IANS

    IANS | Jammu

    May 13, 2017 | 09:49 AM
Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on Saturday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in the Naushera sector," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.

They are using small arms, automatics and mortars, he said.

"The firing started at 7.15 am Our forces are effectively retaliating," Mehta added.

Fourteen families from border villages in the Naushera sector left their homes on Friday following indiscriminate shelling by Pakistani troops.

