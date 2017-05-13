Indian Army renames school after slain martyr Ummer Fayaz

In an effort to honour the death of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz who was abducted and later killed by a group of militants in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Saturday said a school had been renamed after him and his family was handed over a cheque for Rs.75 lakh.

One cheque for Rs.75 lakh from the Army Group Insurance Fund and another cheque for Rs.1 lakh from the martyr's regiment -- Rajputana Rifles were given to the family of Fayaz.

Major General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding of the Victor Force made the announcement after visiting his bereaved family members in Kulgam district.

According to reports, bullet-ridden body of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was found on 10 May in South Kashmir after he was kidnapped by unidentified terrorists on 9 May night from the wedding venue of his cousin.

Police said that he was abducted by a group of terrorists at about 10 pm 9 May and his body with bullet wounds on his head and abdomen was found in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Fayaz was commissioned on 10 December 2016 from the National Defence Academy and was set to head for the Young Officers Course in September this year.

(With inputs from agencies)