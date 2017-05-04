India, UK hold first Home Affairs Dialogue, discuss extradition issue

India and the UK on Thursday held their first Home Affairs Dialogue with the two countries represented by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and UK Home Office Second Permanent Secretary Patsy Wilkinson at the talks.

The meeting was held as a follow-up of the UK Prime Minister’s visit to India in November 2016, and the commitment of the two Prime Ministers for enhanced and strengthened dialogue.

Both sides expressed satisfaction in matters relating to extradition of wanted persons. The process involved in matters of extradition and the need to further improve them were also discussed.

Both sides agreed to address the challenges of illegal migrants. They will work together to ensure smooth return of Indians overstaying in UK subject to nationality verification.

Regarding criminal data sharing and strengthening cooperation in tackling serious and organised crimes, the two sides expressed their satisfaction in the existing level of cooperation.

They also agreed to enhance and strengthen further the bilateral cooperation and work towards formalising the arrangements.

India raised the issue of visa related difficulties faced by Indian students, skilled professionals and dependents of Indian diplomats. The UK side said this would be looked into.

The UK side mentioned that it has been their constant endeavour to improve the visa process to promote people to people exchanges that exist between the two countries.

The UK side also briefed India about the progress regarding the Registered Travellers Scheme and great club announcements which were made during the UK Prime Minister’s visit in 2016.

Both India and the UK laid emphasis on cooperation over the anti-terrorism mechanism and to strengthen mutual support to check cyber crime. The two countries agreed to formalise these arrangements.