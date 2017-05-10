Army officer abducted and killed in Kashmir

Some unidentified terrorists on Tuesday evening abducted and killed young Kashmiri Muslim unarmed Army officer Lt Ummer Faiyaz in Shopian district of south Kashmir, days after Pakistan Army killed and mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers.

The body of the Lieutenant was found with bullet wounds in Hermain area of the district who had come to his native place in Kulgam to attend marriage of a family member.

"The Army salutes the brave-heart and stands by the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy and commits to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice," Srinagar-based Army spokesman Lt Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The young officer was at present serving in Akhnoor, near Jammu.