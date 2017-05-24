Amit Shah's, BJP's style of politics dangerous: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday termed BJP President Amit Shah and his BJP's style of politics dangerous for the country.



Responding to queries on the developments in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal-United again joined hands, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that Amit Shah's and BJP's dictatorial style of politics is increasing and this is dangerous.



"Nitish Kumar is not a Chief Minister, but he has become Modi and Amit Shah's watchman," he said.



"Is Nitish Kumar this naive? Where was his conscience when he joined hands with (RJD supremo) Lalu (Prasad)..." Singh said when asked about Nitish Kumar's reasoning on abandoning the ongoing alliance with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress to join hands with the BJP.