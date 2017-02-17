AIIMS, central hospitals to use khadi soap, linen

The Union Health Ministry has asked central government hospitals across the country, such as AIIMS, to purchase khadi products - from soap to doctors' coats, soaps and bed and bath linen.

As per reports, the Health Ministry order, issued on Thursday, covers at least 23 hospitals, including PGI Chandigarh, Jipmer, Puducherry, and Nimhans, Bengaluru, apart from AIIMS.

A total of 45 objects have been listed for circulation for the “distinctive” use of hospitals and self-sufficient institutes associated with the health ministry.

The objects in the list include blankets, quite a lot of types of soap, curtains, robes for victims and doctors, among others.

The listing was finalised in accordance with the advice of a committee set up last year. It is said that this is the largest institutional order for the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the agency accountable for promoting khadi.

This decision of the Health Ministry to adopt khadi in the healthcare sector will help purchase of goods worth at least Rs.150 crore by the health sector. “Union health Minister JP Nadda's decision of prescribing khadi for hospitals and staff is a significant symbol of khadi being the most natural and organic skin-friendly fabric,” KVIC chairman VK Saxena said while confirming the health ministry order.

He added that the move will also result in purchases of Rs.150 crore by the Health Ministry and have a compounding effect of livelihood support it gives to khadi artisans.