Vin Diesel duets with Selena Gomez on new 'It Ain't Me' mix

DJ Kygo and actress-singer Selena Gomez's latest track "It Ain't Me" remix will feature a duet by Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel.

Diesel, 49, teased his collaboration with the Norwegian DJ on social media by posting a behind-the-scenes video of the recording process.

"I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice," Diesel wrote on Instagram.

"Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth...," he added.

And the posts did not stop there as Diesel also shared a clip of himself in the studio, moments before Kygo, 25, recorded him singing.

"This was the day after I chilled with Kygo at my post Grammy party. For years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side.

"But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything. The magician somehow took my voice and added it to the super talented Selena. Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless. Wow. Just speechless," he wrote.