Vin Diesel, DJ Steve Aoki collaborate

Actor Vin Diesel has collaborated with DJ Steve Aoki for a dance track.

The Fate of the Furious actor has confirmed that he recorded a song with Aoki, and the track is reportedly going to be a dance number, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"What Vin brought to the table, I've never experienced before. I think it's going to blow people's minds," Aoki said.

Talking about the number, Diesel is sure that the song would be a "monster" hit, and said: "You just got gold. I'm gonna get a Grammy before I get an Oscar."

Diesel has also featured in singer Selena Gomez and DJ Kygo's collaborative track It Ain't Me.