Pratt opens up about why he says no to taking pics with fans

Actor Chris Pratt says he refuses to take photos with fans because he wants them to enjoy the moment and not waste time by clicking pictures.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado magazine, the 37- year-old actor says he also avoids being clicked because he has to be “economical” with his time.

“I've always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time. If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So, I just don't take pictures with people.”

He further says, “Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, 'Would you settle for a handshake?' And then they take the picture anyway.”