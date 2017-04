Actor Orlando Bloom was seen enjoying a dinner date with a mysterious woman in London.

The Elizabethtown actor seemed relaxed and happy as he chatted with the lady, while looking at his phone, reported

AceShowbiz.

In some photos that surfaced online, Bloom was seen showing something to the woman on his phone.

The actor recently sparked dating rumours with Nina Dobrev after they were spotted getting cozy while leaving the premiere of The Promise.