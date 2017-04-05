Kendall Jenner poses naked with a cigarette

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has posed naked below a chandelier, and in her own innovative way, she has tried to urge fans not to smoke.



Kendall posted the image on Instagram on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.



The 21-year-old posed nude underneath a chandelier while lying on her stomach on a stone table. In the image, she can be seen holding a cigarette, but insisted it was just a prop.



"I don't smoke," Kendall captioned the image.



This is not the first time when Kendall has posted a naked photograph of herself.