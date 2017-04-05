  1. Home
Kendall Jenner poses naked with a cigarette

    IANS | Los Angeles

    July 25, 2017 | 02:31 PM
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner (Photo: Facebook)

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has posed naked below a chandelier, and in her own innovative way, she has tried to urge fans not to smoke.

Kendall posted the image on Instagram on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 21-year-old posed nude underneath a chandelier while lying on her stomach on a stone table. In the image, she can be seen holding a cigarette, but insisted it was just a prop.

"I don't smoke," Kendall captioned the image. 

This is not the first time when Kendall has posted a naked photograph of herself.

