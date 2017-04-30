Joe Manganiello's friend gave fried chicken as a wedding gift

Actor Joe Manganiello's friend and celebrity chef Art Smith gave him fried chicken as a wedding gift.

The Magic Mike XXL star tied the knot with Sofia Vergara in Florida in November 2015 and he says he was delighted when the chef agreed to provide food for their evening reception, reported Femalefirst.

"I love waffles. I'm a sucker for waffles. Waffles and fried chicken. As a present, my friend Art Smith came and made his fried chicken the night of my wedding.

"So he and his chefs came out with trays of fried chicken for everybody and then he made it again for the brunch the next morning. Which was just...I was in heaven. When he brought it out, it was gone. I mean, he brought, like, 400 pieces of chicken and they were gone in about two seconds. It's the best fried chicken I've ever had in my life," Manganiello says.

The actor says if he is not working he does not worry about his diet.

"I only need cheat days when I'm training for something. When I'm not, I just eat whatever the hell I want."