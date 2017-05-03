Jim Gaffigan's wife recovering after brain tumour surgery

Comedian Jim Gaffigan's writer wife Jeannie is on the road to recovery from brain tumour after she recently underwent a surgery.

In a Facebook post, the 50-year-old actor revealed his wife is doing well after the life-threatening tumour around her brain stem was removed.

“Two weeks ago an MRI revealed @jeanniegaffigan had a large tumour around her brain stem that was life-threatening. After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumour was completely removed. She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers,” wrote Gaffigan.

Jeanie also shared a photograph on Instagram where she wrote, “I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!” Jeannie, 47.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, have five children together, daughters Marre and Katie and sons Jack, Michael, and Patrick.

They created The Jim Gaffigan Show together.