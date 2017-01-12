Hugh Jackman's final outing as Wolverine to begin in Berlin

Hugh Jackman's farewell to the Wolverine films will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany next month.

Director James Mangold's movie - the third standalone for Jackman's X-Men character - will be the Australian star's final turn as Wolverine, reported Contactmusic.

The film will also feature Brits Patrick Stewart, as Professor X, and Richard E. Grant.

The Berlin International Film Festival will begin on 9 February. The coveted Golden Bear prize will be awarded on 18 February. Dutch film director Paul Verhoeven will lead the event's jury.