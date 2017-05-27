Hollywood stars slam Trump's transgender military policy

Calling US President Donald Trump's policy to ban transgenders in the military a way to "erase progress", a string of Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus among many others have strongly condemned the move.



Trump announced on Wednesday on Twitter that he had decided to reverse the Obama administration's decision to allow transgenders to serve openly in the armed forces.



"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," Trump tweeted.



A 2016 study commissioned by the Pentagon found that Obama's decision could increase military medical spending anywhere from $2.4 million to $8.4 million annually, a 0.13 percent increase over current medical spending, reports latimes.com.



Some celebrities were incensed by Trump's decision, taking to their own social media accounts to voice both their fury and support for the trans community.



Here's what they had to say:



Lady Gaga: The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation POTUS. Research says at least half of High School, University Students, and Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues with anyone.



Many of these young people are transgender and suffer daily from the exact types of social isolation and targeting ur message encourages. POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45 percent of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already. Within the Trans Community are many also who are strong and brave. They should be able to serve if they wish. To have honour if they do, POTUS.



Miley Cyrus: I am heart broken today. Please don't erase our progress! We've come so far! For our transgender friends who need someone to talk to , don't hesitate to reach out to trans lifeline! They are apart of the happy hippie foundation family and will take amazing care of you!



Kim Kardashian West: Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve!



Katy Perry: All those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are thousands currently serving! Protect Trans Troops.



Laverne Cox: To all the trans folks currently serving in the military thank you for your service. I am sorry your "commander in chief" doesn't value it.



George Takei: History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. Shame.



Dustin Lance Black: I grew up in a military with LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers.



Best Coast: My heart breaks today for the bigotry this monster continues to put forward. Trans people are not a burden in any capacity.



Candis Cayne: As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop! Wow no words.



Alyssa Milano: Well, at least Trump isn't announcing major policy change on twitter. Oh, wait.



St. Vincent: "BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." Odious Ogre.