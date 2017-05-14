Actress Gal Gadot brings "wonderful things" to Wonder Woman, says Connie Nielson, who plays her mother in the forthcoming superhero film.

Nielson will be seen as Queen Hippolyta in the Patty Jenkins directorial, which features Gadot in the title role.

"Our working relationship actually began before I met Gal. Patty told me, ‘You know, I can't wait for you to meet Gal. She has this incredible energy. It's so positive that it'll touch you.' And it was," Nielson said in a statement.

"I genuinely like Gal, both as an artist and as a person. Gal is bringing a lot of wonderful things to ‘Wonder Woman'. She has this natural grace that makes all of the stunts and action really come alive and which, of course, really suits the character.

"As a mother, my character Hippolyta gives Diana (Gal Gadot) her complete, unadulterated and unconditional love. It comes out of every pore of any mother, from the moment she is pregnant. Then, as her children prepare to leave the nest, the children fight to be allowed to be themselves," she added.

Wonder Woman will be released in India on June 2 by Warner Bros Pictures.