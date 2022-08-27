Alia Bhatt reveals how she bagged her first Hollywood film

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting ‘Brahmastra’ with her husband and co-star in the film Ranbir Kapoor and while there’s been a lot of buzz around the film, let’s not ignore that she is also making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone’.

While speaking to Variety, Alia revealed how everything worked out with ‘Heart of Stone’. Variety asked Alia how ‘Heart of Stone’ came about and here’s what she replied –

“My team sent me the script, and they said, “You know they would like for you to read the script, and if [you’re] interested we can get you to Zoom-meet with the director.” Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don’t have to fly [to a meeting]. You don’t have to do an in-person meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script, and of course, I heard that Gal was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Variety further asked what drew her to the role, and Alia responded by saying that she fell in love with the script first. She said, “For me, what is most important is that if I am to come on board as an actor, I have to be 100% convinced of the part, otherwise I feel I’m doing the film more harm than good. So I said, I have to fall in love with the script first. And I get the script and it’s totally unlike anything I have done, and I can’t speak too much about the script, but I have to say that I was so thrilled because it was such a good part. It was kind of the perfect way for me to make my Hollywood debut, let’s put it that way. Then I met with Tom Harper, my director, over Zoom. We immediately hit it off, and next thing you know I was on my way to shoot the film.”

‘Heart of Stone’ will be out on Netflix. The release date hasn’t been announced yet and more details in this regard are awaited.