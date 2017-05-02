Dwayne Johnson reveals 'Rampage' plot details

Actor Dwayne Johnson has disclosed the plot details of his upcoming action film Rampage, in which he plays the head of an anti-poaching unit.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old actor revealed that he is currently shooting in Georgia for the film.

He also shared his picture where he could be seen sweating it out at the gym.

“Goin' primal. Good to finally have boots on the ground here in Georgia for production of #RAMPAGE...

“My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world,” wrote Johnson.

The action star praised the film for having the best “VFX monster making team”.

A film, which is based on the classic arcade game of the same name, also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Rampage will release next year.