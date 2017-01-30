David Beckham a talented actor: Guy Ritchie

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie believes former football star David Beckham, who will next be seen in King Arthur: the Legend of the Sword, is a talented actor.

Beckham, who essays the role of Trigger in King Arthur: the Legend of the Sword along with Charlie Hunnam, Aidan Gillen and Jude Law, has been praised as a natural in front of the camera, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"He's a talented actor, very confident on camera. He was quite a tasty footballer wasn't he?" Ritchie said on TV show "Good Morning Britain".

Hunnam, who plays the protagonist in the film, says he felt intimidated by Beckham and his good looks.

"I said 'Listen pal, this is my movie and I want to be the most handsome man on screen'," Hunman said.