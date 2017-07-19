Psychological thriller "Berlin Syndrome", from Australian writer-director Cate Shortland, starring Teresa Palmer, is slated to hit Indian screens on July 28.



Based on Melanie Joosten's book "Berlin Syndrome", Shortland's film was written by Shaun Grant, who co-wrote Justin Kurzel's "Snowtown".



"Berlin Syndrome" is a cautionary tale about love and the desperate measures people go to get it and keep it. It's essentially a very dark love story that explores obsession and the loneliness that can be found both in a foreign city full of strangers and in an apartment shared by two people."



Talking about the India release, distributor, producer and director Ashwani Sharma, Impact Films, said in a statement: "'Berlin Syndrome' is from the festival circuit. It is a very hard hitting film which lingered on my mind the first time I watched it. The Indian audience now has an appetite for a wider variety of films. While we have western blockbusters and studio-led films, indie too is creating its space gradually."



The title of the film has reference to the term "Stockholm Syndrome", a condition that causes hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captors as a survival strategy during captivity.