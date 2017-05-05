Superstar Salman Khan and the gorgeous stars he made!

Actor Salman Khan, who is considered one of the most popular actors in the Indian cinema industry, has been instrumental in shaping the lives of many Bollywood actresses by giving them a platform to showcase their talent. Recently, rumours were rife that Salman is soon going to launch a TV actress on the silver screen, as he sees a lot of potential in her. However, the news is yet to be confirmed.

Salman would either act with these beautiful ladies or recommend them to some high profile film makers. He has given several Bollywood aspirants a chance to make it big in Bollywood. He has been a mentor for many aspiring youngsters and constantly advises them about their career choices.

While some lived up to his expectation, some faded away after a single film. Here’s a glimpse at the actresses who were launched by Salman Khan:-

Sonakshi Sinha

Her famous dialogue "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahib, pyaar se lagta hai’ became a popular punch line among the audience. Her simple and docile character in ‘Dabangg’ won every heart and her Bollywood journey took off on a great note. In spite of being a star kid, she was chosen by Salman Khan as his costar in ‘Dabangg’. Sonakshi is now the reigning queen of Bollywood and has delivered great performances so far.

Katrina Kaif

The shy British model was an enigma to all, when she started her Bollywood journey. Her first movie failed miserably at the box office but it was Salman Khan who changed the tide for her and made her the actress that she is today. They dated for a while too and Katrina came into everyone’s notice only after she was spotted with him several times. After her first flick‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' with Salman Khan she went on to bag many big movies.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Although the Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez was directly brought to limelight by Salman, her career saw a high only after ‘Kick'. Salman recommended her for the film and gave her valuable inputs to grow as an actress.

"Besides entertaining us, Salman would give me amazing inputs between the shots. His funny lines would do the trick. He wouldn't just work for himself; he would help me out saying, 'Ok, now try this out'. He need not do so, but that is the way he is," she said at an interview.

Zarine Khan

As strange as it might sound, soon after Salman Khan parted ways with girlfriend Katrina Kaif he launched her lookalike Zarine Khan. The uncanny resemblance between the two actresses remained the talk of the town for a long time. Zarine came into the limelight with her first flick ‘Veer’ opposite Salman Khan.