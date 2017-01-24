Prabhas undergoes dual body transformation for Baahubali 2

Playing a double role in his upcoming film 'Baahubali 2', tollywood actor Prabhas, has undergone dual body transformation for the two different looks in one of the most awaited films of 2017.

Playing the dual role was challenging as both the characters required different body fitness. While, the character ‘Shivudu’ is lean, weighting around 86-88 kgs, ‘Baahubali’ is bulky at around 105 kgs and body fat of 8 to 10 per cent, the actor said.

Prabhas had to follow two different diets to attain the perfect body type.

Praising the actor's efforts, his trainer said, “Even after a hectic day, Prabhas wouldn’t miss his workout. He’s one of the most dedicated and committed people I have worked with. He completely dedicated himself to prepare for the role.”