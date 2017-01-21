Martyrs of Marriage: Redefining marital laws

“When I saw injustice happening in the name of justice to women, I refused to stay Neutral,” says Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, the director of the documentary Martyrs of Marriage. It is a documentary featuring the stories of people who have fought, who are fighting and who have succumbed to the most unexpected battle of their life that is Marriage.

Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is a non-bailable offence. It is a law that was enacted to prevent violence and cruelty on married women at the hands of their husband and his family. Ironically large numbers of people allege that it has become the most abused law in the history of Indian jurisprudence.

‘Save the Indian Family’ is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Chandigarh which works for justice for men who are being harassed after being accused falsely in the cases under section 498-A of IPC.They are holding a screening of the documentary Martyrs of Marriage at Tagore Theatre on January 22.

Through this movie, the men are demanding jail term for females if the complaint lodged by them is found to be false. Those on the receiving end say that the misuse of section 498-A has reached to such a level that it has unleashed a new legal terrorism for extortion.