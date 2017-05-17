Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch split

Actress Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have parted ways after almost two years of dating.

The two were last photographed together in January and had been appearing less frequently on each other's social media, reported E! online.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer's representative confirmed.

Schumer, 35, last posted a photo with Hanisch, 30, on March 12 ahead of the Golden Globes, which they attended together. The Chicago-based furniture designer did not accompany the star at the premiere of her latest film “Snatched” earlier this month.

In an interview with Howard Stern on May 3, Schumer had said that she and Hanisch were still dating.

When the host asked if they were discussing marriage, Schumer replied: “We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks.”

The comedienne and Hanisch met on a dating app around November 2015. They went public with their then-budding relationship in January 2016.