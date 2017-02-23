After the Delhi High Court’s verdict to hold Lieutenant Governor (LG) as administrative head of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday approached the Supreme Court for setting up a five-judge constitution bench to decide on the issue.

The AAP government mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) requesting for an early decision of the constitutional bench, according to reports.

The high court in August 2016 had said that Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung was the “administrative head” of the national capital.

The court had given its verdict on the plea challenging Centre’s two notifications which had led to bitter turf war between Jung and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for control over the capital’s administration.

Meanwhile, after the high court’s verdict, the AAP government sources had said that the party will approach the Supreme Court against the judgment.