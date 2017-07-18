With good monsoon, BBMB expects to exceed power generation target

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a good monsoon season, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) expects to meet the water requirements during Kharif season and thereafter.

Stating this on Tuesday, BBMB chairman DK Sharma expressed confidence that both Bhakra and Pong reservoirs would be filled to their designated maximum water levels in view of the good monsoon and with these reservoir levels we will generate more energy than the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) target for the year 2017-18.

The power Generation from BBMB power houses during 2017-18 till 17 July is 322.1 Crore units which is over seven per cent more in comparison to CEA target of 299.1 Crore units for the period, an official spokesperson said.

All BBMB power houses individually have also achieved power house wise generation target set by the CEA for this period. BBMB has also met water requirement demand of the partner states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during this summer (April to June, 2017).

Today’s water level of Bhakra reservoir is 1596.60 feet (ft) against the last year level of 1584.13 ft. Similarly, water level of Pong reservoir is 1320.31ft. against the last year's level of 1304.56 ft. Twelve feet higher level at Bhakra and 16 ft. higher water level at Pong compared to the last year level as on date has been possible by optimal reservoir operation leading to effective utilization of inflows of the Satluj, Beas and Ravi rivers.