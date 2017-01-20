Sidhu threatens to expose Badal family

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday threatened to expose Badal family and said that he will speak in detail about Badal family's policy of loot and how they sold the state to build their own houses.

“I will expose Badal family's policy of loot and how they sold Punjab to build their own houses,” Sidhu said in a statement.

“The loss of Punjab is directly proportional to Sardar Badal's gain,” the former BJP leader added.

Sidhu officially joined the Congress on Monday and took party membership after meeting party vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.