Senior SAD leader Bhullar, son join Punjab Congress

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered yet another severe jolt on Saturday with two of its senior leaders from Khemkaran quitting the party to join the Punjab Congress, just a week before the assembly elections.

Jasbir Singh Bhullar, son of former Punjab minister Prof Jagir Singh Bhullar and member of the SAD General Council, was welcomed into the Punjab Congress by party president Captain Amarinder Singh.

Captain Amarinder also hailed the entry of Jasbir’s son, Rajbir Singh Bhullar, general secretary of Youth Akali Dal (YAD), into the Congress fold, saying the continuous exodus of senior leaders from Akali Dal indicated the total collapse of the party in Punjab.