Rooting out corruption from Arunachal will take time: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said corruption was "deep-rooted" in Arunachal Prdesh and some time would be needed to root it out.



"Corruption is deep-rooted (in Arunachal Pradesh) and will take some time to root out. I also know some level of a corrupt mindset exists, but (Chief Minister) Pema Khandu ji is sincerely making efforts," Rijiju tweeted.



The Minister's remarks came while extending congratulations to Khandu on his government completing one year in office.



"Congratulations to CM @PemaKhanduBJP and his government on completion of one year in office. Arunachal Pradesh has seen rapid progress in one year," Rijiju said.



Rijiju sought citizens' cooperation to make Arunachal Pradesh a prosperous state and stressed the need for a sensitive government to achieve this.



"I am very confident that the state government will be able to live up to the people's expectations. My best wishes to Pema Khandu ji and his team for his government's endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people," Rijiju said.



The Unon Minister also promised to do everything possible to get the Centre's support for Arunachal Pradesh's progress.