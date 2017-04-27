Rajasthan minister asks officials to resolve water-related issues

To meet water requirements of the state during the summer months, Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Surendra Goyal on Thursday directed officials to remain active and resolve water-related issues.

During a video conference with officials, the minister asked them to complete works under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan in coordination with the local public representatives.

The department's officials apprised the minister about the current situation in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary J C Mohanti asked the department's engineers to increase movement in the field, take action against illegal connections and ensure supply of drinking water through tankers wherever it is needed.

Senior officers of the department were present for the video conference with engineers and other officials.