Poes Garden to be turned into a memorial: Panneerselvam

In a masterstroke to outwit his rival, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said the Poes Garden residence of the late J Jayalalithaa will be converted into a memorial.

He made the comment while welcoming the support of AIADMK's Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan, who had earlier pressed party General Secretary VK Sasikala to lead the party.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Panneerselvam said: "Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence will be converted into a memorial."

The move assumes significance as Sasikala is currently living in the Poes Garden residence. If it is turned into a memorial, she may have to vacate.

A bitter war has broken out between Sasikala and Panneerselvam, both of whom have claimed majority support in the ruling party.

Panneerselvam, who on Tuesday night dramatically revolted against Sasikala and alleged he was forced to quit as Chief Minister on Sunday, said on Wednesday that he would prove his majority in the 234-seat assembly.

On Wednesday, Sasikala accused Panneerselvam of "betrayal" after he refused to back her plans to head the government. She was earlier elected by party legislators as their house leader.