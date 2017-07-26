Light showers likely in Delhi

It was a cloudy Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.



"It will be a generally cloudy sky with light rains or thundershowers likely to occur towards afternoon or evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.



The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and there has been 3.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.



Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 85 per cent.



The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, also a degree below normal.