IndiGo revokes flying ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

A day after the Hyderabad High Court refused to grant relief to Telugu Desam Party MP JC Diwakar Reddy, budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has decided to revoke the ban on ferrying him on its flights.

"Senior IndiGo officials on Wednesday met Honourable Member of Parliament Diwakar Reddy, at a lunch hosted by senior Member of Parliament YS Chaudhary, to resolve the issue of Honourable Member Diwakar Reddy's ban on IndiGo flights," the airline said in a statement.

"The issue is amicably resolved between the two and IndiGo has decided to lift the said ban with immediate effect and Reddy is withdrawing the case he has filed."

The airline added that it has informed the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) about its decision.

According to reports, eight airlines had on June 16 imposed a ban on Reddy following his alleged unruly behaviour with Indigo staff in June.

The Hyderabad High Court on Monday said a decision on revoking the flying ban will only be taken after hearing the private airlines’ arguments. The case will be taken up next on July 21.

Reddy had listed the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Indigo, Air India, Jet Airways, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet, Vistara Airlines and Turbo Megha Airways as respondents in his petition.

According to report, Reddy had on June 15 created a ruckus at the Vishakhapatnam airport after IndiGo had refused to let him board a flight to Hyderabad as he had reached the airport late. The MP had then abused the staff and had damaged some furniture and a printer inside IndiGo’s kiosk.

While IndiGo had finally accommodated the TDP leader, later it decided to ban him from taking its flights.

