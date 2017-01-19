  1. Home
I was forced to resign: Panneerselvam

  • IANS

    IANS | Chennia

    February 7, 2017 | 11:09 PM
Panneerselvam

Panneerselvam (PHOTO: Facebook)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday evening revolted against AIADMK General Secrectary VK Sasikala, saying he was forced to resign as the head of government.

"I was forced to resign by Sasikala," Panneerselvam told reporters after a dramatic 40-minute meditation at the memorial of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who died in December last year.

He told journalists that Sasikala made him resign as the Chief Minister, contradicting the long-time Jayalalithaa confidente's claim that it was Panneerselvam who wanted her to become the Chief Minister.
 

