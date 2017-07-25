Gudia's relatives join hunger strike for fair probe

Even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun probing in the alleged ‘Gudia’ gang rape and murder case, there is no let up in the fight of people for justice.

The chain hunger strike on the Ridge led by Madad Sewa Sansthan (MSS) a local NGO on Tuesday was joined by the relatives of ‘Gudia’ that include two paternal uncles, three paternal aunts and two of her cousin sisters.

“We have lost our daughter, we want speedy justice for her. The guilty should be hanged,” said Gudia’s uncle sharing his sorrow with the media persons. The relatives of ‘Gudia’ also met the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla and demanded speedy justice.

Madad Sewa Sansthan, president Tanuja Thapta said, “We are holding a 14 days hunger strike, till the CBI files status report in the High Court. The court has directed CBI to do so within two weeks. Demanding the CBI to take the case to a logical end, six persons in two shifts are sitting on strike from morning till evening. ”

Other demands include the case be tried in the fast track court, setting up of gender sensitisation committees in educational institutions and immediate recording of statements of witnesses in front of judicial magistrate.

“We caution the political parties not to politicise the issue to gain political mileage or else we will launch an open front against such parties,” said Ravi Kumar Dalit one of the people sitting on a hunger strike.

'Gudia Nayay Mancha' a consortium of as many as 30 NGOs from HP who have joined together to form a forum to seek and ensure justice is delivered to ‘Gudia’ have decided to launch an online petition to be addressed to the President of India seeking his intervention in improving the law and order situation in the state.

Co-convenor of the Gudia Nyay Manch, Vijayendra Mehra said, questioning the delay in recording the statement of the Mamta widow of Nepali who died in police custody demanded demanding the immediate recording of her statement before the judicial magistrate.

He announced that their organization will support to ‘Hoshiyar Naya Manch’ who will be holding protest on July 26 at Janjheli in Mandi district seeking justice for Hoshiyar Singh a forest guard who was allegedly murdered under mysterious circumstances.

“We will ‘gherao’ the state secretariat in the first week of August and the protest will continue till justice is delivered to both the deceased," he said.