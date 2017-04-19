Goa minister thanks Trump for H-1B visa crackdown

Goa’s IT Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday thanked US President Donald Trump for the crackdown on H-1B visa saying that the state’s talented professionals who had migrated to America will now return.

Speaking to a group of polytechnic students in Panaji, Khaunte said the state government will soon come out with a proper policy on start-ups for those returning from US.

"Thanks to Donald Trump, we are having issues of H-IB visas. We are having a lot of people who have gone abroad, who are wanting to come back for various reasons,” Khaunte said.

"We need to find industry and security for them. And that is a challenge which we have taken. I am happy and quite proud to say that in the next ten days, a proper policy on start-ups will be implemented," he added.

The minister also said that bureaucratic red-tape was leading to delay in getting sanctions for start-ups in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies)