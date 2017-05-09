Girls outshine boys in Himachal Pradesh Board Class X results

Girls once again outshone boys in Class X results in Himachal Pradesh that were declared on Tuesday by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).

The first rank in Class X results have been bagged by Isha Chauhan of private school of Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district by scoring 99.14 per cent marks. The second rank has also been bagged by a girl, Riya Chauhan from private school in Nahan in Sirmaur district who had secured 99 per cent marks in the examinations.

While one boy and two girls have secured third in the Class X results. Out of the total 33 students who have jointly figured in top 10 ranks in the results, 26 are girls and 7 are boys.

However, the performance of government schools of the state is abysmal as only one student of government has managed to figure in top 10 students.

Announcing the results, HPBOSE Chairman Balbir Tegta said 1,15,311 students had appeared in Class X examinations out of which 76,855 students have been declared pass while 16,564 students have got compartment.

“The total pass percentage in the Class X results stood at 67.57 per cent,” he said. It is worthwhile to mention here that the Class X results in Himachal Pradesh have shown minor improvement this year as the pass percentage in 2016 stood at 66.88 per cent.