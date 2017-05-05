EC asks Haryana to notify dry days during Panchayat elections

The State Election Commission, Haryana has directed the state government to declare and notify dry days under relevant laws for such period during Panchayat elections as are appropriate at or around the area where the Panchayat elections are to be held.

A spokesperson of the State Election Commission said that polling for general elections of Gram Panchayats Berwal Nandla of block Barwala, district Panchkula, Jakhal Mandi of block Jakhal, Fatehabad district, Firozepur Jhirka (Rural) of block Firozepur Jhirka, Mewat district and Nissing (Rural) of block Nissing, Karnal district is scheduled to be held on May 28.

He said that such period of dry days so declared and notified must include the period of 48 hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll and the day on which counting of votes is to be taken up.

He said that it has also been directed that no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling or serving liquor would be permitted to sell or serve liquor to any person whosoever, may be on the aforesaid dates. Similarly, no proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants and hotels run by anyone even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor would be permitted on these days.

The storage of liquor by individuals would be curtailed during the above period and the restrictions provided in the excise laws on the storage in unlicensed premises would be vigorously enforced. Apart from this, steps would also be taken to prohibit the sale of liquor in adjoining areas of above mentioned districts so that there are no chances of clandestine movement of liquor from those areas, whereas, the restriction has not been in operation, he added.