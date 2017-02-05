Congress releases manifesto for Uttarakhand Assembly election

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders during the release function of party manifesto in Dehradun on Sunday (Photo: Anil P Rawat)

Promising to set up new districts and making serious efforts to tackle migration, Congress released its manifesto for Uttarakhand Assembly elections in Dehradun on Sunday.

The poll soaps included free smart phone for youths, free pressure cooker & gas stove for women, one Sainik school in every district and 500 model schools among others.

Uttarakhand will go to polls on 15 February.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat released the document and the manifesto, termed as ‘commitments’ made special effort to woo youths.

Congress promises to provide every youth, between the age of 18-25 year, free smart phone with one year free data and monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.2500 to every jobless.

The party plans to revive the fortune of migration hit village by setting up naturopathy centre, through consent of villagers. It is estimated that there are over one thousand ghost village in Uttarakhand, where infrastructure prevails but no habitants.

To develop tourism in migration hit village, congress plans to develop home stay facilities in 1000 homes built in traditional architect.

By taking a series of efforts, Congress promises to reverse migration by 2020.

Congress promises to establish eight new districts, three new Tehsils and nine sub-Tehsils and set up one Sainik School in every district and 500 model schools in the hill state.

On the permanent capital of Uttarakhand issue, Congress promises to conduct regular assembly sessions in Gairsain. Besides this, the party promises to set up Chief Minister office in Gairsain, where the chief minister will work for one week every month.

To appease hill women, Congress promises to provide free pressure cooker and gas stove.

Congress national general secretary Ambika Soni, senior party leader Kumari Shelja, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and State Congress president Kishore Upadhyay were present at the release function.