BJP lends support to Punjab government on SYL issue

The BJP's Punjab unit has extended support to the Amarinder Singh government on the critical Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue, as well as other significant matters in Punjab.



A delegation, led by Union Minister for Social Justice and the party's state chief Vijay Sampla met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues regarding the state's welfare.



The SYL canal issue was discussed in the meeting and the BJP leaders assured their support for any steps taken by the state government in the connection, an official spokesman said.



Amarinder thanked the delegation for their support, saying it was important for political parties of all hues to come together in order to bring the state's growth and development back on track, the spokesman said.



The BJP leaders raised several issues, including setting up of a cancer hospital in Hoshiarpur, for which the land had already been allocated and the Centre had also released the necessary funds.



Acknowledging the importance of the project, the chief minister directed the health department to expedite work for construction of the hospital.



With cancer being a major problem in the state, it was important not to delay the matter any longer, he stressed.



The delegation suggested introduction of telemedicine services in Talwara (Hoshiarpur) government hospital to overcome the shortfall of doctors in the region.



Amarinder welcomed the suggestion and instructed the concerned officials to look into the feasibility of starting such services.



Responding to the BJP's plea in this regard, he also directed the concerned department to expedite the civil works at Adampur Airport to make it functional as soon as possible in order to facilitate travel to and from this important district of the state.



The chief minister promised to look into the delegation's suggestion to set up an auto industry in Hoshiarpur, reiterating his commitment to promote the much-needed industrial development across the state.



Another issue raised by the BJP delegation related to the disbursement of central government-funded SC scholarships post the matric scholarship scheme.



Amarinder instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the funds allocated for the purpose reach the intended beneficiaries at the earliest