Bhupen Hazarika's Kolkata home likely to be turned into a memorial

Music maestro Bhupen Hazarika's Kolkata home, where he lived for decades, is likely to be turned into a memorial.

The Assam government has expressed its desire to convert the house in Tollygunge area of south Kolkata as a tribute to the legendary music who had been residing there since 1950s.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbnanda Sonowal has asked the Director of Assam Bhawan in Kolkata to take up the matter with the current owner of the house and obtain the ownership of property.

The renowned playback singer and film maker hailing from Assam breathed his last in 2011.

He was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his contribution to films and also won the President's National Award for the best filmmaker thrice for 'Shakuntala', 'Pratidhwani', and 'Loti Ghoti' in 1960, 1964 and 1967 respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)