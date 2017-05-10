Another Bihar bride turns back on groom, this time over skin colour!

It seems girls in Bihar are clear in their head when it comes to choosing the life-partner. They can call off their marriage even on the wedding day right there at the ‘mandap’ if they don't find the groom handsome, smart and suitable!

At least half a dozen cases of brides refusing to marry "unsuitable" grooms, on grounds that they were illiterate, drunk, deaf or unemployed, have been reported over the past one month.

A bride in Bihar's Buxar district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom, saying he was not 'smart' enough for her.

The groom, Anjani Chouhan, was shocked after his would-be-bride refused to marry him citing his dark complexion at the marriage ‘mandap’ in Ramrekha Ghat of Buxar town, about 125 km from Patna.

According to the reports, the bride was happy during the rituals related to marriage but suddenly told her close family members and friends that she will not marry Anjani because of his dark complexion.

This happened a day after another bride refused to marry a ‘drunken groom’ and her family members held the groom and his close relatives hostage till they returned all that the family had taken as dowry.

Sources said, the groom, Ram Pravesh Das, a resident of Kamalpura village in Muzaffarpur district, 70 km north of Patna, and some of his relatives reportedly came drunk for the marriage.

The father of the bride, Vashishtha Das, said that his daughter refused to go ahead with the rituals after finding the groom to be under the influence of alcohol.

In another incident, on April 29, a girl from Dumaria village in Samastipur district, 85 km from Patna, had walked out of her wedding ‘mandap’ after the bridegroom demanded a motorcycle in dowry.

