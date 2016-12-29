AIADMK leaders seek probe into Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation

In the wake of the clarification on J Jayalalithaa's death issued by doctors who attended to her treatment, former Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker PH Pandian and his son and former MP Manoj Pandian on Tuesday sought a probe into the circumstances leading to her hospitalisation.

The father and son, who both belong to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), questioned the legality of the party General Council's election of VK Sasikala as General Secretary when the party's rules said a person can be elected to the post only by party members.

The speaker, addressing media persons in Chennai, said there should be probe to find out what led to the hospitalisation of then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who was decalred dead on December 6.

While Manoj claimed that Jayalalithaa had once told him that she may be poisoned to death, the speaker said that Jayalalithaa once said that all her assets should go to the people after her death and he (Pandian) should see to that.

Manoj further said there is no provision in the party's rules for an interim General Secretary and all the actions taken by her are void in law.

