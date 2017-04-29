Odisha clears nine investment proposals

The Odisha government on Saturday approved nine projects with an investment of Rs 1,770.43 crore.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting presided over by Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi approved the proposals in food processing, plastics, renewable energy and steel sectors.

At least 10 investment proposals from different companies were placed at SLSWCA. However, NTPC's proposal for expansion of its thermal power plant capacity of Talcher Thermal Power Station having an investment of Rs 7698.46 crore was referred to the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The projects have a potential of creating 3,200 additional jobs in the state.

While the Rs 737 crore investment proposal of Ultratech Cement Ltd was approved, the Rs 241 crore investment by Sakura Premier Solar Private Ltd also got the SLSWCA's nod, said an official.

The investments in the food processing sector are by Coastal Corporation Ltd (Rs 51 crore), Indo Nissin Foods Private Ltd (Rs 50.44 crore), Oricon Enterprises Ltd (Rs 120 crore), and Jay Bharat Species Pvt Ltd (Rs 61.42 crore).

Similarly, the projects of Jyoti Solar Solutions Private Limited (Rs 57.17 crore) and Topaz Solar Pvt. LTD (Rs 220 crore) got the approval of the state government to invest in renewable energy sector, the official said.

Balasore Alloys Limited has decided to invest Rs 232.40 crore in the steel sector.

At least 54 projects with an investment of Rs 1,11, 500 crore and employment potential of more than 75,700 jobs have been approved by the SLSWCA since the Make In Odisha Conclave held in December 2016.