NSDC signs MoU with BNCCI

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed an MoU with Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the oldest business chambers of the country, to jointly work in the areas of skill development.

The MoU was signed between NSDC managing director and CEO, Manish Kumar and BNCCI president Sourajit Palchoudhuri last evening.

BNCCI will try to establish new centres or use its existing infrastructure at Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) for various skill development schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) or at any entrepreneurship training centre, a BNCCI statement said.

BNCCI will also facilitate opening of eastern centre/ zonal centres of excellence.

The chamber will conduct skill training as special project focusing on advance IT such as cyber security, data analytics, and digitalisation in all the districts of West Bengal and other states of eastern India.

Meanwhile, NSDC is aiming to raise Rs 50 crore in the next six months in the newly created Nirvana Fund to cater to entrepreneurs from among the poorer sections of the society.

“We are aiming to collect Rs 50 crore in the next six months for the purpose,” Kumar said adding it is an angel investment fund.