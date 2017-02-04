No plans to introduce Rs.1,000 notes: Shaktikanta Das

Giving clarification on new Rs.1,000 currency notes, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the government has no plans to introduce Rs.1,000 notes in the near future.

“No plans to introduce Rs.1000 notes, Shaktikanta said in a tweet, adding, “The focus is on production and supply of lower denomination currencies”.

Meanwhile, talking about cash shortage in the country, Shaktikanta said, “Complaints of cash out in ATMs are being addressed”.

“Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require. Overdrawal by some deprives others,” he added.

The government had in November 2016 withdrawn legal tender character of old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes with an aim to check black money and promote digital transactions.