BSES finds innovative grid solutions for space crunch

In an innovative solution to urban space crunch, BSES, one of Delhi's two power distribution companies (discoms), on Wednesday said it has deployed "Double Decker Sub Stations and Electronic House" in congested areas to augment its distribution network.

"By doing so, BSES discoms have become the first in Delhi and only a handful in India to deploy these space saving solutions. These two innovations solutions take 40-50 per cent less space than conventional sub-stations, thus making them ideal for congested areas," a statement here said.

"BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) has commissioned Delhi's first 'Double Decker Substation' in Sangam Vihar, a heavily congested area in south Delhi. It is a 630 KVA substation, which measures 6.25 square metres vis-a-vis 20 square metres for its conventional counterpart - at almost the same price," it said.

"After the successful completion of the pilot, 50 more such Double Decker Substations are planned over the next few months," it added.

Sister discom BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) has installed a packaged grid or Electronic House (Electronic Compacted Switchgear) in Krishna Nagar of east Delhi.

"The 36 MVA E (Electronic House) in Krishna Nagar's C Block, will substantially improve the area's power supply by adding 36 MVA capacity," BSES said.